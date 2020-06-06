Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Novagold Resources stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

