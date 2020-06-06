Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Novagold Resources stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

