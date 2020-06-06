REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from $20.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 125.23% and a negative net margin of 883.97%. Research analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

