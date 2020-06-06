REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from $20.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.
REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.
