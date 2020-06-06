BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TECH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $252.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.01. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $282.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,778.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.19, for a total value of $897,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth $95,918,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $77,300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,195,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

