Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

