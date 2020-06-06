BidaskClub Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEON. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,401,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 7,195,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 6,672,469 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 4,223,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,795,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 3,692,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VEON by 147.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

