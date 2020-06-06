BidaskClub Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEON. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.
Shares of VEON opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,401,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 7,195,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 6,672,469 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 4,223,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,795,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 3,692,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VEON by 147.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
