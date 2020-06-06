Nord/LB Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Sell

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.