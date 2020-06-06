Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,189.00

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,189 ($28.80) and last traded at GBX 2,170 ($28.55), with a volume of 8791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

A number of brokerages have commented on OCDO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,437.92 ($18.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,860.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,393.39.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

