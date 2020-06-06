PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.00

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,695.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 691,638 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $16,194,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after buying an additional 228,823 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 49.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 145,669 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 200.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

