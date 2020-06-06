Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Up 127.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s stock price was up 127.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.82, approximately 379,566 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 94,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

