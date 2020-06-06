CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Trading 12.9% Higher

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH)’s stock price traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.88, 84,976 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 158,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Beacon Securities cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 million and a P/E ratio of 53.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CRH Medical Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About CRH Medical (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

