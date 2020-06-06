Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 660,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 168,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides SmartBurner, a cooking fire prevention solution; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SMARTRange, a cooking fire solution for glass top electric ranges; and SmartElement, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves.

