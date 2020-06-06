First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Up 10%

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 407,556 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 755,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of $196.11 million and a PE ratio of -29.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.28.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

