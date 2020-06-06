NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Up 12.3%

NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB)’s share price rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, approximately 233,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 107,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a market cap of $171.51 million and a PE ratio of -38.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.60.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

