Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 8.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 383,232 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,193,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

GTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$115.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

