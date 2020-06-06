Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.85

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 1874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 117,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

