Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Shares Up 20.4%

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY)’s share price shot up 20.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.77, 507,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,292,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GUY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$1.00 to C$1.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $303.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

