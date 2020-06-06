Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.65

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.65 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.17.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.