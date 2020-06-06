Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Down 7.7%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 196,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 602,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

