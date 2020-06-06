Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €85.13 ($98.99).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €85.46 ($99.37) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.89 ($42.90) and a 12 month high of €91.98 ($106.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.88.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

