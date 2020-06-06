Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report released on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Celanese stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Celanese by 11.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 41.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 3,871.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Celanese by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

