Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Drive Shack in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Drive Shack’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DS. BTIG Research started coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Drive Shack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

DS opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 465,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $655,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,966.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield acquired 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,144.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,761.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

