Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and traded as high as $89.85. Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 106,593 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $75.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.97.

About Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

