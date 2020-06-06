Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $5.59. Evolution Mining shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 11,835,184 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evolution Mining Company Profile (ASX:EVN)

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

