Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $5.59. Evolution Mining shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 11,835,184 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evolution Mining Company Profile (ASX:EVN)

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report