SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.44.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

