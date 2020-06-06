Sunvault Energy (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sunvault Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

About Sunvault Energy (OTCMKTS:SVLT)

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunvault Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunvault Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report