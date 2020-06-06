Sunvault Energy (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sunvault Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

About Sunvault Energy (OTCMKTS:SVLT)

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

