Brokers Set Expectations for GCP Applied Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GCP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.76. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,412,000 after buying an additional 1,217,306 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,166,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,163,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,463,000 after buying an additional 112,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after buying an additional 145,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,314,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after buying an additional 230,728 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.