STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.06

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $14.69. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1,079 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLFPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.