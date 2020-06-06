Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.52

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 2646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($3.58). Equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix purchased 187,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton purchased 312,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

