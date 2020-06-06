Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 41.9%

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ) was up 41.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 209,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 155,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

