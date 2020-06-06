Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) shot up 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.75, 105,109 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 43,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAL. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$238.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

