Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 1,192,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 279,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redstar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redstar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report