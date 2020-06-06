Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 1,192,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 279,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redstar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redstar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.