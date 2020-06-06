The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS) Stock Price Down 13.3%

The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX:BOSS)’s share price traded down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 1,097,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

The Yield Growth Company Profile (CNSX:BOSS)

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

