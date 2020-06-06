Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.52

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €54.52 ($63.40) and last traded at €54.38 ($63.23), with a volume of 1051076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €52.94 ($61.56).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.21 ($64.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €47.85 and its 200 day moving average is €48.03. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Vonovia Company Profile (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

