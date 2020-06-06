BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.00

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 10339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,398,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

