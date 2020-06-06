BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.00

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 10339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,398,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report