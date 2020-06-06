Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Stock Price Down 25%

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT) shares fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 268,575 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 396% from the average session volume of 54,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Midpoint Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

