iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 16.7%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,006,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 483,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

