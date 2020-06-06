Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 296,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,112,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

