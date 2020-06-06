Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 574,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 659,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33.

In other Btu Metals news, Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,698,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$702,715.

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

