Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 10.4%

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 574,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 659,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33.

In other Btu Metals news, Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,698,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$702,715.

About Btu Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Btu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Delivery Hero PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Trans-Siberian Gold Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.69
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
Evolution Mining Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Comments on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report