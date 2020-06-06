Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 10%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 358,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 270% from the average session volume of 96,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

