Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by Janney Montgomery Scott

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

