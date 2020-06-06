Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of AAXN opened at $92.79 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $99.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3,093.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,805.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

