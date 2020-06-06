BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,906 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

