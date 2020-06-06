Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market cap of $299.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $151,380.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $359,490 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,220,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 172,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

