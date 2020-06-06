Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $171,966.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,016.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

