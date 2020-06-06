Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 179.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $609,202.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,700,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,581. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.