BidaskClub Upgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $65,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $196,860. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. AXA acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CorVel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.