Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GH. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

GH stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,462,399.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $52,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,108 shares of company stock valued at $54,597,285. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

