Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of JOUT opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $868.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $163.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.46 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

