Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and KVH Industries (OTCMKTS:KVHI) Head to Head Survey

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

58.9% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of KVH Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sonic Foundry and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $34.78 million 0.86 -$3.61 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $157.89 million 1.11 $33.26 million ($0.71) -13.70

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Foundry and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.02%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -2.96% N/A -6.73% KVH Industries 21.03% -8.20% -6.02%

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Sonic Foundry on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.