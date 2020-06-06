Analyzing Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cutera alerts:

This table compares Cutera and BioLife Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $181.71 million 1.49 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -17.64 BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 15.67 -$1.66 million $0.08 206.25

BioLife Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cutera and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 2 3 0 2.60 BioLife Solutions 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cutera currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.82%. Given BioLife Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Cutera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -9.30% -39.71% -15.48% BioLife Solutions 97.57% 4.55% 3.30%

Risk and Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Cutera on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, enlighten SR, and truSculpt iD products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. The company offers CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing; and HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 to cryopreserve stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including cell and gene therapy companies, research institutions, hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, cell therapy contract manufacturing organizations, contract development manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.